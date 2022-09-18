Tickle Swim marks 10th time challenging the channel for mental health awareness

Sheilagh O'Leary started the Tickle Swim nine years ago. What was initially a personal bucket-list item she wanted to tick off has turned into a yearly tradition to raise awareness for mental health. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

It's been nine years since Sheilagh O'Leary first swam across "the Tickle," a five-kilometre stretch of open water from Portugal Cove to Bell Island, but for her, this year's 10th iteration of the swim is about more than just a number.

The Tickle Swim for Mental Health, raises money for training and education programs by the Canadian Mental Health Association in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It really is about the connectivity and the work that's being done," said O'Leary, deputy mayor of St. John's and co-chair of the event.

"Mental illness is a very serious issue. But I think here's one way that we can try to improve that situation in people's lives."

What started out with a small group of seven people in 2013 has since grown to a yearly event capped at 25 participants.

Sheilagh O'Leary, right, is pictured here along with Lynn Moore, left, and Jodee Richardson, middle, before their first swim across the the Tickle in 2013. What started off as completing a bucket-list item turned into an annual fundraiser for mental health awareness. (Submitted by Sheilagh O'Leary)

O'Leary says she'll never forget her first swim, which she completed to check off a bucket-list item.

"Looking over at Bell Island and the sun came out," she said, "it was just so beautiful. It was so beautiful and very challenging. And mental health is challenging and we need to challenge it."

That's why dedicating the event to mental health awareness was a natural decision, she says, adding that she has a family member affected by a mental illness.

This year's swim with 17 participants was planned for Saturday but was changed to a virtual event due to a dangerously strong current.

One of the participants, Michelle Young-Hadden of Paradise, will now swim the distance in a pool.

Michelle Young-Hadden is a physician who is participating in the Tickle Swim for the first time this year. She has, however, swum the Tickle before — 25 years ago. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Physical activity has always been a big part of maintaining good mental health for herself, she says. And as a past competitor in Ironman triathlons, she is used to swimming long distances.

While it's her first time taking part in the fundraiser, she conquered the Tickle 25 years ago as a personal challenge.

As of Sunday, she was the event's top fundraiser, with over $2,500 raised of the total goal of $50,000. The event has raised about half of its goal so far.

"I wanted to raise as much as possible … to decrease the stigma around mental health, which we've been trying to do for years," said Young-Hadden. "And really, I don't know how much it has decreased. It's certainly still there."

Young-Hadden, a neurologist who practised as a family doctor until 2013, has seen first-hand how many people are affected by mental illnesses.

"In a day, at least 25 to 30 per cent of my patients [as a family doctor] were there for refills or a new diagnosis of a mental health issue, mostly depression and anxiety," said Young-Hadden.

Michelle Young-Hadden has competed in different Ironman triathlons, such as at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii in 2012. While she has retired from that competition, she says she now wants to participate in the Tickle Swim every year. (Submitted by Michelle Young-Hadden)

Mental health issues, she says, have also affected people close to her, including loved ones and colleagues. That's why she is actively raising awareness about mental health with an initiative called Docs for Health and Wellness, which addresses the need for work-life balance, both for health-care workers and patients.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five people across Canada experience either a mental health issue or a mental illness every year.

The association also says about half of the national population will have had a mental illness by the age of 40.

For O'Leary, that's why the event is important, she says.

"It's scary to consider swimming there. I mean, we're talking anywhere from an hour and a half to potentially three hours of a swim in unknown kind of territory," said O'Leary.

"But doesn't that kind of feel like it equates some of the mental health challenges that people have?"

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador