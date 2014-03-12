10 years of grief: Families mark a decade since Cougar tragedy

Tuesday marks 10 years since a helicopter carrying 18 people went down in the cold Atlantic on its way to offshore oil platforms.

17 of those passengers died, from the pilot to the cook. A decade later, people across Newfoundland and Labrador are paying tribute to them and their families.

In the morning, each year since the tragedy, people gather around a memorial statue by Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's.

It's engraved with 23 names: the 17 who died in 2009, plus six other offshore workers who lost their lives in a downed helicopter in 1985.

Families and friends of the victims have made a tradition of leaving flowers, photographs, and messages to their loved ones on the chain-link fence outside Cougar Helicopters' old headquarters at St. John's International Airport.

This year, a memorial service will be held Tuesday evening at Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle.

'Risk still persists'

On March 12, 2009, Cougar Flight 491 lost all its oil en route to the oil platforms.

According to U.S. certification criteria, that particular helicopter should have been able to stay in the air following extensive oil loss, operating for a minimum of 30 minutes after it first malfunctioned, said Kathy Fox, Chair of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

But the regulations include an exemption: if the possibility of failure is deemed "extremely remote," the manufacturer can do away with the 30-minute rule.

On March 12, 2009, a helicopter carrying 18 people crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 55 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland. The S92A transport chopper, the same model shown in this file photo, was travelling to the White Rose and Hibernia oilfields when its crew issued a mayday. (Cougar Helicopters)

In Flight 491's case, Fox said, "the catastrophic failure happened about 11 minutes after."

An inquiry followed the crash, with the TSB recommending that the "extremely remote" provision — which allowed the helicopter to be certified as fit to fly — be removed to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.

But the U.S. federal aviation regulator decided otherwise, and that recommendation is still outstanding.

"The regulators have given an exemption to the manufacturers, that if they can demonstrate that a particular failure is extremely remote, then it's okay, in the event of that failure, that the helicopter is unable to continue normal flight for at least 30 minutes," Fox explained.

Kathy Fox, chair of the TSB, says recommendations they made following the crash haven't been followed. (CBC)

"What that means, in practical terms, is it reduces the options available to the crew to identify the situation and conduct a safe landing."

Overall, risks have been reduced since the accident, Fox said. The faulty oil filter bowl, which caused the Flight 491 crash, underwent an overhaul, as did safety procedures.

"But that being said, we believe that risk still persists," Fox said, "until and unless they remove that 'extremely remote' provision from the regulations."

