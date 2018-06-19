Woman killed in Veterans Memorial Highway rollover

A 39-year-old woman is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday morning, according to RCMP.

The passenger, a 37-year-old woman, was transported to Carbonear General Hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

RCMP said the car went off the highway and rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 8:15 Tuesday morning.

Bay Roberts RCMP had issued a media release shortly after 9:30 a.m. advising that a section of the road, between North River and Makinsons, was closed and that traffic was being diverted due to a motor vehicle collision.

The road reopened at 12:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.