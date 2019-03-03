'Regressive move': Proposed 1.6 km bus policy change sparked friendly fire

The Opposition has repeatedly brought up the provincial guideline that excludes children from bus services if they live within 1.6 kilometres of their school.

In recent months, there were PC petitions, a private members' resolution, and barbs volleyed at the government side during question period.

But it's not just Tories who have expressed concerns.

The government has also faced some friendlier fire on the issue, from its own benches.

"I am asking you to consult with the NLESD about this regressive move, and seek to have protocols followed last year remain in place for the coming school year," Burin-Grand Bank MHA Carol Anne Haley wrote in an Aug. 17, 2018, letter to Education Minister Al Hawkins.

Three months earlier, in May, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD) had informed parents it would be strictly enforcing the government's policy prohibiting bus stops within 1.6 kilometres of schools on the island.

That move sparked controversy.

It also sparked Haley to write the education minister about what the change would mean for people in her district.

She cited an example of "the regressive nature of this determination for the coming school year" — a six-year-old child in Fortune who would have to walk to a highway "directly adjacent to the ocean and open to the elements" along with faster traffic.

"I fail to see how this at all addresses the issue of increased safety," Haley wrote.

"In fact, safety is compromised by this move. Nor do I see how this makes for increased efficiency. I am skeptical that schools have to deal with increased tardiness because buses are making two or three extra stops for students within the 1.6 km radius."

In September, the Department of Education shifted course, changing the guideline and clearing the way for one courtesy stop inside the 1.6-kilometre zone.

On Sept. 19, Hawkins replied to Haley.

"While I appreciate your concerns, the establishment of one courtesy stop on the existing bus route is an appropriate and reasonable compromise," he wrote.

CBC News obtained that correspondence through access to information.

Haley has since joined Hawkins in cabinet, as minister responsible for the status of women.

Haley did not respond to interview requests from CBC News.

'It seems like it's been working'

The 1.6-kilometre busing rule does appear to have been an issue of interest for MHAs since last May.

The Department of Education did not release 14 entire pages of correspondence on the issue to CBC News, because they were classified as caucus records not subject to open-records laws.

Emails that were released show consternation from parents after the initial change was announced.

Some of those messages were directed to education officials, and others to MHAs.

There was a meeting scheduled between central Newfoundland MHAs and top education department and school district officials in late August, before the courtesy stop change was announced, emails show.

Liberal MHAs contacted by CBC News said allowing one courtesy stop inside the 1.6-kilometre zone helped quell any anxiety in their districts.

Brian Warr said people in Baie Verte expressed concern to him last summer, about the fact that students at Copper Ridge Academy would have to walk to school along the highway.

But Warr, who represents Baie Verte-Green Bay, said that setting up courtesy stops resolved the issue.

"I think we all understand that any policy or guideline needs to be adjusted from time to time," Warr said.

"I thought we worked well with the district and they accommodated the changes that were required … It worked out well for everybody."

Exploits MHA Jerry Dean agreed that the policy shift satisfactorily addressed safety worries.

He said he is "comfortable and relieved" that he hasn't heard concerns since the change came into effect.

"It seems like it's been working," Dean said.

