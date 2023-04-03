'Antiquated' 1.6-km busing zone should be scrapped for K-6 students, say PCs

Newfoundland and Labrador's Official Opposition says a school district rule that denies busing to students who live within 1.6 kilometres of their school should be scrapped for students in kindergarten through Grade 6.

Barry Petten, the Progressive Conservatives' education critic, said Monday afternoon the rule should be thrown out.

"It's an antiquated policy, this [1.6-kilometre] busing policy," said Petten. "It's something that I know I have in our caucus and in our blue book, we've recommended that we're going to remove that for K-6 children."

Petten was responding to a CBC News report that the parents of about 29 St. Andrew's Elementary students, largely newcomers to Canada who live in an apartment complex 1½ kilometres from their St. John's school, have asked the provincial government for an exception to the rule.

He said the 1.6-kilometre rule affects students throughout the province, and the students' newcomer status makes things more complicated.

"They don't have that family group or friend group out there to help them out. I'm hearing that some of them are actually leaving their children at home because of the language barriers and other issues trying to get them to school, in absence of not being able to get the bus."

Education Minister John Haggie said the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has a clear policy that's applied across the province.

"They live within the family responsibility zone," he said, adding the district's MHA, Sarah Stoodley, and others are working with the group to try to find a "family-generated solution."

"But it's very clear that the department says 1.6, and they're within that zone," said Haggie.

Petten said the government could rectify the issue quickly by scrapping the policy for K-6 students. The PCs have asked the government to provide a cost analysis of scrapping the boundary for elementary school students, he said, but haven't received one.

"It's not insurmountable, it might be an extra probably two, three million dollars," he said. "How can you put a price on the safety of a child? I know the minister likes to use the word, it's a 'family responsibility zone.' But if you have no way of getting your child to school, those children are left to their own devices to walk or the parent to get someone to get them there."

Haggie said students in the metro St. John's area tend to have more transportation options than students in rural areas of the province, where the rule is also applied.

"In terms of what solutions may come about, a family-generated solution is the answer," he said. "Maybe … because of cultural differences the families need some support, but that is likely to come from other areas."

The Immigration Department may have a role, he said.

"But certainly from an education point of view, our contract is with the bus providers. There's clear criteria."

Petten said the provincial government is essentially telling elementary students they're on their own.

"And you're looking at five-year-old children? Five-, six-, seven-, eight-year-old children having to find their own way to school? I think it's kinda sad, this day and age, and I think it could be fixed for not a huge amount of money, but government for some reason will just not do it."

