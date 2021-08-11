Active shooter near town of Terra Nova, NL, police say

There is an active shooter six kilometres west of the town of Terra Nova, NL, according to the RCMP.

Area residents are being asked to lock their doors and to stay inside and away from windows.

Police say the suspect is Kyle Rideout, 30. They say he is driving a blue 1997 GMC pickup truck and could be towing a trailer with the Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate CKN 342.

Do not approach the suspect.

Police are asking people not to call 911 unless they see the suspect or are experiencing an emergency.

CBC News will provide updates as they become available.