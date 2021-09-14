Skip to Main Content
Northwestern Health Unit announces two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Northwestern Health Unit announced two new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Tuesday, although one is not considered active.

One case already considered resolved; currently 9 active cases in NWHU region

There are currently nine active cases of COVID-19 in the Northwestern Health Unit service area, and 15 in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit region. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced two new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Tuesday, although one is already resolved.

The active case is in the Sioux Lookout region, the NWHU said.

The second case is in the Kenora region, and is "no longer considered an active case."

There are currently nine confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), meanwhile, announced it had no new cases of the virus to report on Tuesday.

There are currently 15 active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

