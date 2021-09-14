Northwestern Health Unit announces two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced two new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Tuesday, although one is already resolved.

The active case is in the Sioux Lookout region, the NWHU said.

The second case is in the Kenora region, and is "no longer considered an active case."

There are currently nine confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), meanwhile, announced it had no new cases of the virus to report on Tuesday.

There are currently 15 active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.