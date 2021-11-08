Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Saint John police investigating report of 'hate-motivated incident'

Saint John police are investigating a report of a "hate-motivated incident" that happened during a Zoom meeting with members of the Muslim community last Sunday. 

Raechel Huizinga · CBC News ·
A local organization held an online conference that day, which was World Hijab Day, with members of the Muslim community. The report stated "that individuals interrupted the event with racist comments and obscene material." 

The incident was reported to police on Feb. 7. Saint John police issued a statement on Saturday.

"Hate motivated crime will not be tolerated in Saint John," the release states. "Everybody deserves to be and feel safe in our community."

Zoom attacks, otherwise known as Zoom bombings, have been more common across the country during the pandemic, especially at universities, Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca confirmed. But he said Saint John police hadn't received any previous reports.

The major crime unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saint John police at 1-506-648-3333. People can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Raechel Huizinga

Reporter

Raechel Huizinga is a CBC reporter based in Moncton, New Brunswick. She can be reached at raechel.huizinga@cbc.ca and on Twitter at @HuizingaRaechel.

