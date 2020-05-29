Zone 5 residents face discrimination from rest of province, mayors say

People in the province's COVID-19 hotspot have been denied access to goods and services and subjected to disparaging remarks, says the Restigouche Mayors Forum.

The forum, representing the mayors of municipalities and local service districts in the northern New Brunswick region, "denounces and deplores" the government's inaction to address this, said a statement released Wednesday.

"We do not deserve insensitive comments, nor being refused services," the statement said. "This is not a time to stigmatize the people in Zone 5, outbreaks are now a part of our reality and any region could suffer the same fate at any time."

The statement did not specify what kind of services were denied nor exactly what disparaging comments were said.

The province has 25 cases of COVID-19, 24 of which are in Zone 5, which includes Campbellton and surrounding areas. Seventeen of those cases were linked to a long-term care home where one resident has died of the respiratory illness.

"We did not ask for this outbreak and we are all doing our best to follow the directives to return to a new normal as quickly as possible," the statement said.

The Campbellton region, Zone 5, remains in the orange phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, but the rest of the province moved into another level of the yellow phase of recovery. (Government of New Brunswick)

Zone 5 has been in the orange phase of recovery, which means people are more limited in who they can have close contact with and what kind of businesses can open. The rest of the province has been in the yellow phase, allowing hairdressers, restaurants and markets to open and people can have contact with family and friends.

Some businesses are adding "have you travelled to Campbellton in the last two weeks?" to the questionnaires they ask patrons before allowing them in.

The forum is asking for the support of MLAs and the province to make sure the area isn't discriminated against.

"We are talking about opening our borders further to neighbouring provinces while residents of Zone 5 are presently being denied access to certain businesses and services in other regions of their own province," the statement said

.

At the legislature in Fredericton, Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault made some similar comments.

"It was made clear that residents of Zone 5 were allowed to travel outside the area for things like work, essential services and other reasons as well. However we are hearing many stories of businesses in other health care zones who are asking for identification and refusing the citizens of zone five from entering their premises," said the Campbellton-Dalhousie MLA.

"Does the premier find this type of discrimination acceptable here in New Brunswick? Are we not all in this together?"

In response, Premier Blaine Higgs said the province has encouraged people to stay in their own zones.

"We're not going to enforce those borders within our province," he said. "But I'm encouraging people to really exercise caution, wear their masks, [keep a] safe distance and follow all the rules."

Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault asked the premier if he thinks this kind of 'discrimination' is acceptable. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Higgs said he can understand why a business would ask that question before allowing patrons in.

"They want to know because is there a chance that their business is going to close down?" he said.

"I certainly don't like discrimination of any kind anywhere in our province or beyond."

"But we're all conscious of the fact that we have to abide by certain rules, certain containment philosophies, in order to minimize the risk to the many and that's what's happening here."

Arsenault said staying in the orange phase, prolonged isolation and the discrimination is having a negative impact on the mental health of residents there.

Higgs said there must be a period of time where the zone has no new cases before the restrictions can be eased.

"That's not going to be the situation today," he said. "We still have issues that are growing."