Environmentalists hope to curb spread of 'zombie' aquatic plant

There's a newcomer to the province that isn't quite, welcome according to invasive species experts.

The Enurasian water-milfoil is a fern-like aquatic plant that has been identified in the province.

The invasive species grows in thick mats in rivers and can clog up bodies of water destroying ecosystems for native plants and damaging riverside infrastructure like boat landings.

"At some places elsewhere in the country we've seen you can't even get a paddle through the water," said Kristin Elton, director of the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council.

"It grows to the point where it can change the way the water flows in an environment because there's so much of it."

Elton said the plant was first discovered in the St. John River near Fredericton in 2015 but has since then expanded its territory over much of the watershed.

"We're seeing how rapidly it spreads and colonizes here in the province," said Elton.

This summer the plant has been found as far south as Belleisle Bay.

Zombie plant

The plant is notoriously hard to eradicate once it's been introduced, earning the nickname the "zombie plant" because it comes back even after being torn out by its roots.

"This plant doesn't seem to die," Elton.

Elton said the plant can spread by seeds, but it is also adept at spreading through parts of it that have broken off.

"Anytime a piece of the plant breaks off it will float in the water, grow what are called adventitious roots and then it will settle down wherever it lands and grows a new colony," said Elton.

"It'll grow in a really wide range of conditions: really high nutrient water, low nutrient water, high salt water, low salinity, temperatures. It's really resistant."

Elton said the plant was likely brought into New Brunswick to be put in someone's aquatic garden or aquarium and escaped.

Elton said the plant is here to stay in the St. John River downstream of Fredericton, but upstream and other bodies of water can be saved as long as it doesn't spread.

People shouldn't try to remove plants they see, but people should clean, drain and dry their boats to make sure there are no living remnants of the plants on the vessel.