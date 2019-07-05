Amateur-built plane involved in fatal crash has 'good safety record,' instructor says

The plane involved in the fatal crash in Sussex is known for its safety, says a local flight instructor.

Frank Savignac, an ultralight flight instructor based in Salisbury, said the Zenith STOL CH 750, is a build-your-own amateur aircraft.

The short takeoff and landing plane is mostly designed for rough runways with not a lot of distance.

"Zenith has a really really good safety record because the airplanes can be flown so slow, so you don't have to worry about stalling," he said.

On Thursday, a 67-year-old pilot from Kingston died after the plane he was flying crashed in a cornfield. RCMP won't release his name.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The plane took off from the airstrip at 121 Marshall Hill Rd. in Wards Creek, south of Sussex, and ended up a short distance away.

Two investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada travelled from Dartmouth, N.S., to investigate the crash. RCMP are working alongside the board.

Frank Savignac is a local ultralight and paragliding instructor based in Salisbury. (Frank Savignac/Submitted)

Savignac said the 750 can fly as fast as 160 kilometres an hour but is more likely to be seen flying at 60 to 65 kilometres an hour. He said it all depends on what engine it has, and how much weight is in the airplane itself.

He said he was surprised to hear this plane was involved in a fatal crash. In regular ultralight planes, the pilot can't go below 95 kilometres an hour mid-air, because the engine stalls.

"So if your engine goes out or something happens you have to maintain that speed or the aircraft doesn't fly," he said.

However in STOL planes, some engines won't stall even at 64 kilometres an hour.

"So I was quite surprised to hear that," he said. "I would be very interested to find out what happened that's for sure."

Safety inspection

Transport Canada spokesperson Alexandre Desjardins said every person who builds an aircraft must register it before it can be deemed "airworthy."

To pass registration, an amateur-built aircraft must be inspected "for workmanship and general serviceability" while it's being built as well as after final assembly, Desjardins said.

If the plane isn't found to be airworthy, it must have a a sign in plain view that says it doesn't have the proper certificate.

The planes also need to be inspected every year.