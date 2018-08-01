Bathurst man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested for alleged stabbing

A 36-year-old Bathurst man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested this week.

Zachariah Russell was arrested just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Gloucester Junction, about eight kilometres south of Bathurst.

Russell has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of uttering threats and mischief.

The warrant and charges are in relation to a stabbing.

On July 8, police responded to a report of a man stabbed "several times" outside a home in Gloucester Junction shortly after 12:30 a.m. The victim was taken to hospital and released, while his attacker fled.

Four days later, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Russell in Bathurst provincial court.

Russell remains in custody until a court appearance.