No link between ADHD and falsifying police reports, expert tells officer's hearing

A forensic psychiatrist says there's no link between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and lying or falsifying police reports.

Dr. Jonathan Rootenberg, a Fredericton Police Force witness, disputed previous testimony that Const. Zach Coady falsified reports partly because of undiagnosed ADHD.

"Having a specific difficulty — focusing, for instance — is in no way linked to fabricating something or not being honest," he said. "They're not linked at all."

The Fredericton force is looking to fire Coady after he told a superior he lied on reports about calling complainants back and following up on leads. Coady was charged under the Police Act with discreditable conduct, neglect of duty and engaging in deceit. He denied the accusations in November 2018 but admitted to them in late March.

In late June, Saint John-based psychiatrist Dr. Edward Yuzda said undiagnosed ADHD may be partly why Coady falsified reports by saying that he followed up on leads when he didn't and contacted complainants when he hadn't.

Yuzda said lying is not a symptom of ADHD. But he said Coady was in a stressful environment where he couldn't keep up with the work because of his ADHD, and this led him to cover up shortcomings in his work by falsifying reports.

On Thursday, during an arbitration hearing that's deciding Coady's fate, Rootenberg said he had a session with Coady in May of this year, and he saw absolutely no link between his disorder and the false reports.

Dr. Jonathan Rootenberg, a forensic psychiatrist, testified Thursday at Coady's arbitration hearing. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"ADHD does not rob you of being able to rationally think … it doesn't change your ability to perceive reality," he said.

Rootenberg also said by the time they met, Coady wasn't showing any symptoms of ADHD or depression.

"I found him to be quite forthright during our meeting," he said.

Coady's defence lawyer, T. J. Burke, previously said his client's medical problem should mean the police force needs to accommodate his condition, not fire him for it.

"It's very much akin to somebody who has a particular disability that is not an obvious physical disability like alcoholism," Burke previously told CBC.