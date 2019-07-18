Police officer dismissed from Fredericton force for falsifying reports

An arbitrator has decided Const. Zach Coady must be dismissed from the Fredericton Police Force for falsifying reports in 2017.

"I conclude that by his actions, Const. Coady has closed the door — made it impractical — for the possibility of any penalty less than dismissal," arbitrator Robert Breen wrote.

The Fredericton force has been trying to fire Coady since he told a superior he lied on reports about calling complainants back and following up on leads.

Coady was charged under the Police Act with discreditable conduct, neglect of duty and engaging in deceit. He denied the accusations in November 2018 but admitted to them in late March.

Breen said Coady does not meet the "suitability to hold office test."

"Const. Coady's actions of deceit were related to core police functions, and with his lying, raise in issue significant trust issues," Breen wrote.

"His return to work would bring the reputation of the Fredericton Police Force into continuing disrepute."

During the arbitration hearing over the summer, Coady's lawyer, TJ Burke, argued that undiagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder may be partly why Coady falsified reports.

In his decision, Breen did not find ADHD a mitigating factor.