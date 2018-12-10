Yvon Durelle's famous fight 60 years ago celebrated in exhibit

It's been 60 years since Acadian boxer Yvon Durelle almost took down light-heavyweight Archie Moore in a match that was called "spectacular" by the boxing community at the time.

To mark the anniversary, an exhibit opens Monday at the Musée acadien de l'Université de Moncton and runs until April 20, 2019.

Robert Richard, an archivist at the centre for Acadian students at the University of Moncton, said he started collecting the material in 1999.

"Most of it that I collected came from eBay, the web," Richard said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

The exhibit is focused on the famous match in Montreal and includes objects from the fight, including photos, programs, an original ticket, folk art objects and audio excerpts from the first round.

"It goes through time," Richard said. "It's all about the '58 match."

Durelle, a Baie-Sainte-Anne native, started his professional career at 18, winning local fights in the Miramichi area.

In 1954, he started fighting abroad in Germany, London and eventually New York, Detroit and Montreal.

"He aspired to be a contender to Archie Moore's belt that Archie Moore had owned for the last six years," Richard said.

'The Fighting Fisherman'

The fight that took place on Dec. 10, 1958, at the Forum was one of the most exciting and memorable in boxing history, he said.

Durelle, known as the Fighting Fisherman, was the underdog but managed to knock down the defending champion three times in the first round.

The fight went 11 rounds before Durelle was counted out.

"We can see from the fight videos that he [feels he] let down Canadians," Richard said.

"He felt very sorry that he lost. It was the chance of a lifetime."

Although he lost the fight, Durelle is still considered a hero, Richard said.

Inducted into sports halls

After his boxing career, he went on to referee wrestling matches in the 1960s.

Durelle was eventually inducted into the New Brunswick and Canadian and New Brunswick sports halls of fame and the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame.

He was charged with murder when a customer at his Fighting Fisherman bar was shot to death in the 1970s. Durelle was acquitted on grounds of self-defence.

On Jan. 6, 2007, Durelle died in Moncton at 77 after suffering a stroke on Christmas Day.

"Yvon Durelle — The Fight of December 10, 1958: Before, during and after" opens Monday at 5 p.m.