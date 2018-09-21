Former priest Yvon Arsenault acquitted on 2 sexual assault charges

Former priest Yvon Arsenault has been found not guilty of indecent assault and gross indecency for incidents that were alleged to have happened in Shediac more than 40 years ago​.

On Friday morning, Judge Jean-Paul Ouellette said the testimony during the trial in Moncton raised a reasonable doubt, so he had to find Arsenault not guilty.

The man who accused Arsenault of the assaults said he was 10 to 12 years old when the abuse occurred between 1970 and 1972 at a youth club. ​

Arsenault has already been convicted of sex crimes and is serving time. In 2017, he was sentenced to four years in prison after he admitted touching nine young boys in the 1970s.

The nine victims ranged in age from nine to 17 when the abuse occurred between 1971 and 1980 in Shediac and Collette, in Northumberland County.

Arsenault denied the latest allegations against him, made by a man who is now 60 and who has also filed a civil suit against the Catholic Church.

Arsenault testified during the trial that he would admit the latest allegations, as he did the earlier ones, but they aren't true.

He said he spent little time with children when he was an assistant priest at the Saint-Joseph Parish in Shediac and worked mostly with a committee and some teenagers. He described his interactions with children as pranks, "not assault."

In the Court of Queen's Bench on Friday, the judge said a former teacher who testified was credible and corroborated Arsenault's testimony. Neither she nor Arsenault remembered the alleged victim.

Ouellette said there were contradictions in the accuser's testimony, and these, some memory gaps and the civil suit raised concerns about credibility.