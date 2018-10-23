No joke: Yuk Yuk's in Saint John closes

Supporters of stand-up comedy in the Saint John area are reacting with surprise and sadness at word Yuk Yuk's is closing its doors for good.

An unsigned announcement, posted on the club's Facebook page late Monday, expressed "profound regret" it would be shutting down, effective immediately.

The club had been operating under owner Steven Barnes on Grannan Lane, mostly three nights per week, since January 2017.

"I don't think any of us saw it coming," said Mark Burnett, the director of booking agency Something Funny, Inc.

Burnett's agency books comedians for shows throughout Atlantic Canada, including some at Yuk Yuk's.

Burnett, who said Barnes is a close friend, believes the loss of a "legitimate club" could make it challenging for Saint John to attract high-profile comedy acts.

Mark Burnett, director of the agency Something Funny, Inc., said he didn't see the Yuk Yuk's closure coming. (CBC)

"It will be a little more difficult because of the travel associated with bringing bigger acts in," Burnett said. "But we can still do it.

"The good thing is we've got such a great local scene, and our locals are making their way up the ladder and improving their skills. And soon enough, they'll be the national touring acts."

Comedian James Mullinger of Rothesay was due to perform Wednesday night.

He declined a request for an interview, but in a written statement to CBC News he applauded Barnes for bringing what he called "world-class entertainment" to the province.

CBC reached out to Barnes for comment, but as of Tuesday night, messages had not been returned.

The Facebook post said all tickets purchased for future shows will be refunded.