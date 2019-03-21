Province to move youth mental health centre to Moncton from Campbellton

The provincial government will not finish building a youth mental health centre in Campbellton and will instead move it to Moncton.

Health Minister Ted Flemming announced the decision Thursday.

Flemming said building the centre in Moncton would "increase access to the resources required to best meet the needs of young people struggling with mental health and addiction issues."

Flemming said the partially constructed building would be finished and used for "state of the art" rehabilitation programs for youth and adults with addictions and mental health needs.

Health Minister Ted Flemming says moving the youth centre to Moncton would 'increase access to the resources' for those struggling with mental health and addiction. (Michel Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

The province plans to spend $10 million in 2020-21 to repurpose the Campbellton building, according to a news release. It will have 24 beds, up from the planned 18.

Flemming told reporters the province is looking at options for a youth centre location in Moncton, which could include existing space.

"We are back to doing it the way it should have been done in the first place," Flemming said. "The experts are being listened to. … We will do it right this time."

Provincial ombud Charles Murray had recommended cancelling the project in Campbellton. (Nicolas Steinbach/Radio-Canada)

Flemming said earlier this year that cancelling the almost-finished youth centre in Campbellton was a possibility. Interior work on the building was suspended after ombud Charles Murray recommended cancellation.

A report by Murray in February described significant mistreatment and inadequate care at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, next door to the youth centre.

At the time, Bernard Richard, the province's former child and youth advocate, also said the youth centre should not be built in Campbellton.

Partners for Youth also called on the province to reconsider locating the youth centre and instead look at moving it to a more central location.