N.B. to support 3 youth mental health centres currently in funding 'limbo'

The Department of Health says it plans to fund three youth mental health centres in New Brunswick that got praise from the child and youth advocate's office in a recent report.

But details around the amount of funding and how soon the province plans to provide it remain unclear, with researchers behind the centres saying "the door has been closed" on any dialogue between them and the government.

The three centres, in Elsipogtog First Nation, Caraquet and Saint John, were set up in 2017 as part of a national pilot project called ACCESS Open Minds.

But in March, the project's term came to an end, along with the funding that was allocated for the centres.

Funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Graham Boeckh Foundation, the goal of the project was to open community-oriented centres across Canada and staff them with social workers and peer support workers who could offer mental health services to youth within 72 hours of them requesting help, said Dr. Srividya Iyer, associate professor of psychology at McGill University and lead researcher with the ACCESS Open Minds project.

The centres operated for the past four years, with researchers like Iyer, and others at the University of Moncton, collecting data on the youth being served and the outcomes of their treatment.

Most of the youth who showed up to the ACCESS sites for help were those struggling primarily with stress and anxiety, said Dr. Ann Beaton, psychology professor at U of M and co-applicant for the project.

Dr. Ann Beaton, psychology professor at the University of Moncton and researcher with the ACCESS Open Minds project, said the three centres in New Brunswick worked at improving the mental health of youth who went there for help. (Submitted by Ann Beaton)

Other youth who showed up included those who felt marginalized and had become "lost in the system" trying to find mental health supports elsewhere, she said.

Based on data collected during the project, Beaton found youth who used the centres reported less psychological distress and more positive mental health.

"And what we also discovered is that a lot of the youth were extremely satisfied with the services that they were getting," she said.

"In fact, in some sites it was 100 per cent of the youth [who] were extremely satisfied with the kind of care they were getting."

Funding lapse leaves centres 'in limbo'

The centres operated at a consistent capacity until March, when the project's funding ended.

That led to staff at those centres having to be laid off, and the scope of services offered there being scaled back.

Beaton said she and her colleague, Vickie Plourde, an assistant professor of psychology at U of M and co-researcher on the project, tried as early as 2018 to consult with provincial officials about the success of the project, and the possibility of the government contributing to the program once the funding ended.

"Vickie and I have reached out to the health ministers on different occasions in order for us to meet with them, to talk about this project, to talk about the results and so on and so forth," she said.

"But unfortunately, that door has been closed. We were refused the opportunity to speak with them, so I think the idea of [the program] being in limbo is accurate."

Plourde, in an email, said a centre costs on average $175,000 to operate annually, including the cost of clinical staffing, programming and outreach. The cost can vary depending on the size of the site and resources already available there.

Centres got youth advocate's recommendation

Last Thursday, the office of the child and youth advocate released an interim report based on its Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Services Review.

Launched in the wake of the suicide death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken, the review's report laid out 10 recommendations for the government, with the first being to maintain and expand the ACCESS Open Minds centres.

Chris Whalen, lead author of the interim report, said youth have had challenges accessing mental health support in New Brunswick, due partly to social stigmas around mental illness, as well as inadequate service when treatment is sought at places like hospital emergency rooms.

"These are the problem spots where youth are seeking to access care and they're not connecting with care. And so the ACCESS safe spaces were set up as a national network of places where you don't need a referral to go and and get the help you need — that you can just walk in," Whalen said.

"And in that setting, you will find other young people who are going through the same thing you're going through so that a lot of the the initial contact and the reception at these centres is peer-led."

Chris Whalen, senior legal counsel with the office of the child and youth advocate and lead author of a report into youth suicide, said the ACCESS Open Minds centres addressed gaps in mental health care for youth in New Brunswick. (Zoom)

Whalen, in the report, recommended the province pick up on funding the centres so they can continue to operate, along with putting forward funding to establish three additional sites in Fredericton, Tobique First Nation and Moncton.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard did not provide an interview, but in an email statement, said her government is in the process of drafting agreements collaboratively with the sites to continue their service.

"In addition to the bridge funding provided to the sites, the Government of New Brunswick seeks to engage them in a collaborative process to define their role within the interconnected continuum of supports and services for children and youth," she said.

Shephard did not say whether the province will fund three additional sites, as is recommended in the report by the office of the child and youth advocate.