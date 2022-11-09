Shippagan residents hold ceremony to mourn 11-year-old
Thomas Haché, 11, was struck in the head by a scooter and died of his injuries Saturday
Dozens of people attended a ceremony honouring 11-year-old Thomas Haché, who died after being struck with a scooter last week in Shippagan.
On Tuesday, the northeastern community of 2,500 held a balloon ceremony, where residents released blue balloons and watched them blow away as they contemplated the death of the young boy.
"I didn't come into work with a smile," said Brandon-Lee Savoy, from Pont-Landry.
The 20-year-old construction worker told Radio-Canada everyone is talking about what happened, and the tragedy has touched them all.
RCMP said last week that Haché was struck in the back of the head by a kick scooter.
The 11-year-old was sent to the IWK in Halifax with serious injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain, and died of his injuries Saturday.
A 15-year-old has been arrested, RCMP announced this week.
'The whole community is sad'
Thirteen-year-old Jessie Hébert was at the ceremony. He said he went to kindergarten with Haché.
"He was really a nice and smiling guy. He was always there to help us," Hébert told Radio-Canada
"It's really sad. The whole community is sad. It should never have happened."
His friend Brad Gautreau, 14, said he feels the same way.
"We are really sad that Thomas left us," he said.
Rev. Serge Comeau, the parish priest at Saint-André Parish, said people have been coming to him for words of comfort. He said a death like this is a warning. Any small act of violence can snowball, he said.
With files from René Landry, Radio-Canada