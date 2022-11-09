Shippagan residents hold ceremony to mourn 11-year-old

Dozens of people attended a ceremony honouring 11-year-old Thomas Haché, who died after being struck with a scooter last week in Shippagan.

On Tuesday, the northeastern community of 2,500 held a balloon ceremony, where residents released blue balloons and watched them blow away as they contemplated the death of the young boy.

"I didn't come into work with a smile," said Brandon-Lee Savoy, from Pont-Landry.

The 20-year-old construction worker told Radio-Canada everyone is talking about what happened, and the tragedy has touched them all.

Eleven-year-old Thomas Haché died on Saturday, succumbing to injuries he suffered after he was struck in the head with a scooter last Thursday. (Haché Family/GoFundMe)

RCMP said last week that Haché was struck in the back of the head by a kick scooter.

The 11-year-old was sent to the IWK in Halifax with serious injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain, and died of his injuries Saturday.

A 15-year-old has been arrested, RCMP announced this week.

'The whole community is sad'

Thirteen-year-old Jessie Hébert was at the ceremony. He said he went to kindergarten with Haché.

"He was really a nice and smiling guy. He was always there to help us," Hébert told Radio-Canada

"It's really sad. The whole community is sad. It should never have happened."

Jessie Hébert, 13, went to kindergarten with Thomas Haché and remembers him as a nice and smiling guy. (René Landry/CBC)

His friend Brad Gautreau, 14, said he feels the same way.

"We are really sad that Thomas left us," he said.

Rev. Serge Comeau, the parish priest at Saint-André Parish, said people have been coming to him for words of comfort. He said a death like this is a warning. Any small act of violence can snowball, he said.