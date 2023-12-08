Wanted: your photos, video of the Picture Province

We're trying something new at CBC New Brunswick, and we're looking for your help.

You'll soon notice a new feature here on our website. It's called Your Lens.

That's where we showcase all photos and videos you send in from your corner of the province.

Wildlife, striking sunsets, bizarre weather — anything that you capture and want to share.

Steven Haché got this shot of the northern lights over Shippagan on Nov. 4. (Steven Haché/Facebook)

And here's a fun video of wildlife gambolling in a city parking lot that was captured by Nikki Jordan in Fredericton earlier this year.

2 moose find themselves in unfamiliar territory in a parking lot Tuesday night Duration 0:21 Nikki Jordan got out of her car to get a video of two moose running around the parking lot at her workplace, but retreated after they came a little too close.

Here's how to get in touch with your photo or video: email us at cbcnb@cbc.ca and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too.

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.