Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·Your Lens

Fight the blues with these soft winter moments

Enjoy a scroll through some beautiful photos from around New Brunswick.

Send your best New Brunswick photos and video to: cbcnb@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
Two bald eagles stand hunched together on a frozen river.
Two bald eagles on the St. John River, also known as the Wolastoq. (Submitted by Gary H Stairs)

The sun is already setting after 5 p.m, and in less than two months, it will be setting after 7 p.m.

In the meantime, it's clear New Brunswickers are appreciating the season while it's here. Thanks for sending in your photos and videos — we hope they dim the winter blues, even just a little. 

A blue river with floating pieces of ice. On the shore are blue and red buildings.
A peaceful view in Shediac. (Submitted by Felix Alcantara )
A light-brown bobcat walks through a snowy field.
A bobcat spotted one afternoon in Grande-Digue. (Vivianne Dupuis)
A transport truck parked on the road with yellow headlights on. Above, a purple sky is softening into pink.
A purple-pink sunrise captured over Ashburn Lake Road in Saint John. (Submitted by Sean Alchorn)
The sun comes up through a circular building with lots of windows and a triangular roof. In the distance is pale blue water.
Sunrise through the 1912 bathhouse on Ministers Island near Saint Andrews. (Submitted by Cathy Doon)
WATCH | Some ducks go for a frosty swim at the Dobson Trail: 

The cold never bothered these Riverview ducks anyway

10 hours ago
Duration 0:23
Dhvanit Poduval was walking his dog along the Dobson Trail in Riverview when he spotted some ducks taking a swim.
An orange fox looks behind him on snow-covered ground.
This fox was spotted in a Fredericton backyard. (Submitted by Charlene Gaudet)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words "Your Lens" in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too. 

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now