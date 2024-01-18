Fight the blues with these soft winter moments

The sun is already setting after 5 p.m, and in less than two months, it will be setting after 7 p.m.

In the meantime, it's clear New Brunswickers are appreciating the season while it's here. Thanks for sending in your photos and videos — we hope they dim the winter blues, even just a little.

A peaceful view in Shediac. (Submitted by Felix Alcantara )

A bobcat spotted one afternoon in Grande-Digue. (Vivianne Dupuis)

A purple-pink sunrise captured over Ashburn Lake Road in Saint John. (Submitted by Sean Alchorn)

Sunrise through the 1912 bathhouse on Ministers Island near Saint Andrews. (Submitted by Cathy Doon)

WATCH | Some ducks go for a frosty swim at the Dobson Trail: The cold never bothered these Riverview ducks anyway Duration 0:23 Dhvanit Poduval was walking his dog along the Dobson Trail in Riverview when he spotted some ducks taking a swim.

This fox was spotted in a Fredericton backyard. (Submitted by Charlene Gaudet)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words "Your Lens" in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too.

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.