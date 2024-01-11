Winter looks good on you, New Brunswick

The weather over the past few days might have been less than ideal, but we hope these photos from around New Brunswick will help keep your spirits up as we head into another week of winter.

The Miramichi Bridge photographed in all of its glory on Christmas Day. (Submitted by Aaron Butler)

What does 2024 hold for you? Unfortunately, this crystal ball only shows us a beautiful wintry scene from Grande-Digue, near Shediac. (Submitted by Mélanie Allain)

A frosty paddle through the Madawaska River in St-Jacques, in northwestern New Brunswick. (Submitted by Claude Thériault)

Dianna Hachey snapped a photo of 2024's first snowfall from her backyard in Bathurst. (Submitted by Dianna Hachey)

A winter sunset over Jones Lake in Moncton. (Submitted by Linda Comeau)

