Snow dragons and skating: Enjoy these photos from across N.B.

The latest round of winter scenes you sent us this week.

Send your best snaps and video of New Brunswick to cbcnb@cbc.ca

A dragon made of snow stretches across the ground, guarding a snow castle. Miniature Canadian flags stick up out of the castle.
Who in Fredericton is brave enough to face Pete the dragon and get into Wesley’s Castle? Ferdinand Runge built this creature in his backyard for the local kids. (Submitted by Ferdinand Runge)

Despite what the groundhog says, we're in the belly of winter here in New Brunswick. It's clear from your photos, though, that you're making the best of the snow and ice. 

Five people skate over a lake dusted with snow as the sun sets in the background.
Out for a skate on McManus Lake, in the Hampton area. (Submitted by Kristin Clarke)
A brown otter pokes his head out of a pile of snow.
A river otter in Moncton, probably wondering if it's spring yet. (Submitted by Dan Hicks)
Snow and rock swirl together beneath a blue sky brushed over with clouds. In the distance is a small building.
A lonely fire lookout on top of Mount Carleton in northern New Brunswick. (Submitted by Stephen Vander Pluijm)
A red and white boat floats in a harbour. A pink and blue sky is reflected in the water.
A February evening in St. Martins, on the Bay of Fundy. (Submitted by Becky Kunze Carr)
An adorable brown dog with floppy ears stands on a snowbank as the sun sets in the background.
Someone get this girl an agent. Sadie the dog looking majestic at the Agricultural Farm in Fredericton. (Submitted by Dorothy Caulfield)
A brown squirrel munches on a peanut.
A little snack. Thanks to Lori Anne Spilman for sending this photo in from Stanley, north of Fredericton. (Submitted by Lori Anne Spilman)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too. 

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.

