Snow dragons and skating: Enjoy these photos from across N.B.

Despite what the groundhog says, we're in the belly of winter here in New Brunswick. It's clear from your photos, though, that you're making the best of the snow and ice.

Out for a skate on McManus Lake, in the Hampton area. (Submitted by Kristin Clarke)

A river otter in Moncton, probably wondering if it's spring yet. (Submitted by Dan Hicks)

A lonely fire lookout on top of Mount Carleton in northern New Brunswick. (Submitted by Stephen Vander Pluijm)

A February evening in St. Martins, on the Bay of Fundy. (Submitted by Becky Kunze Carr)

Someone get this girl an agent. Sadie the dog looking majestic at the Agricultural Farm in Fredericton. (Submitted by Dorothy Caulfield)

A little snack. Thanks to Lori Anne Spilman for sending this photo in from Stanley, north of Fredericton. (Submitted by Lori Anne Spilman)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too.

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.