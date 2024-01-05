Snowy scenes and bright skies: A gallery of your photos and video

Sunrise over the St. Croix River in St. Stephen on New Year's Eve. (Submitted by Carlena Munn)

Melissa Martin captured this early morning sunlight while out for a run along Saints Rest Beach in Saint John. (Submitted by Melissa Martin)

Tranquil snowfall over Cross Creek Duration 0:08 A snowy scene during the holiday season over Cross Creek in Carleton County.

Icy landscape following a recent freezing-rain storm. (Submitted by A. Brian Conway)

A beautiful sky captured in Mill Cove. (Submitted by Walter Emrich)

A woodpecker takes a break in Hillsborough over the holidays. (Submitted by Rick Nippard)

