Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·Your Lens

Snowy scenes and bright skies: A gallery of your photos and video

This week's gallery features a tranquil snowfall in Carleton County and early morning light on a Saint John beach.

Send your best snaps and video of New Brunswick to cbcnb@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
Bright yellow sun rising below dark clouds
Sunrise over the St. Croix River in St. Stephen on New Year's Eve. (Submitted by Carlena Munn)
Sunrises over blue water on a rocky beach.
Melissa Martin captured this early morning sunlight while out for a run along Saints Rest Beach in Saint John. (Submitted by Melissa Martin)

Tranquil snowfall over Cross Creek

7 hours ago
Duration 0:08
A snowy scene during the holiday season over Cross Creek in Carleton County.
Ice crystals cover trees with a purple sky.
Icy landscape following a recent freezing-rain storm. (Submitted by A. Brian Conway)
pink sky with low light over water and trees.
A beautiful sky captured in Mill Cove. (Submitted by Walter Emrich)
A woodpecker rests in a tree.
A woodpecker takes a break in Hillsborough over the holidays. (Submitted by Rick Nippard)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too. 

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now