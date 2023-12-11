From sunsets to first snow, here's a gallery of your photos

Start the week off by taking a look at some beautiful photos of New Brunswick, submitted by you.

Winterberries with a dusting of fresh snow, taken on Dec. 9 in Grande-Digue, N.B. (Submitted by Mélanie Allain)

An early December snowfall covers Mapleton Park in Moncton. (Submitted by Rachel Boehm)

Out for a walk in Hampton. (Submitted by Kevin Bulmer)

A view from Gondola Point looking at the Kingston Peninsula. (Submitted by Serena Short-McIllwraith )

Lisa Babin captured this beautiful shot. (Submitted by Lisa Babin)

Winnie, a Bernese mountain dog mix, taking a rest while hiking in Welsford on Mount Douglas Bald trail in August. (Submitted by Andy West)

Meghan Bray said the red fields caught her eye one day while travelling near West Sackville. (Meghan Bray)

A gorgeous sunrise captured on the Kennebecasis River. (Submitted by Jackalyn Darling)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca , and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too.

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.