From sunsets to first snow, here's a gallery of your photos

Enjoy a look at some beautiful photos of New Brunswick, submitted by you. 

Send your best snaps and video of New Brunswick to cbcnb@cbc.ca

CBC News ·

Start the week off by taking a look at some beautiful photos of New Brunswick, submitted by you. 

Bright red winterberries with a fresh dusting of snow.
Winterberries with a dusting of fresh snow, taken on Dec. 9 in Grande-Digue, N.B. (Submitted by Mélanie Allain)
An early December snowfall covers Mapleton Park in Moncton.
An early December snowfall covers Mapleton Park in Moncton. (Submitted by Rachel Boehm)
Wild turkey walking down the street
Out for a walk in Hampton. (Submitted by Kevin Bulmer)
Low hanging bright sun over water.
A view from Gondola Point looking at the Kingston Peninsula. (Submitted by Serena Short-McIllwraith )
big field, with one tree, and cloudy sky
Lisa Babin captured this beautiful shot. (Submitted by Lisa Babin)
A Bernese Mountain Dog mix takes a rest while hiking in Welsford on Mount Douglas Bald Trail in August.
Winnie, a Bernese mountain dog mix, taking a rest while hiking in Welsford on Mount Douglas Bald trail in August. (Submitted by Andy West)
A bright blue sky overlooking red fields.
Meghan Bray said the red fields caught her eye one day while travelling near West Sackville. (Meghan Bray)
A red sunrise over the Kennebecasis River
A gorgeous sunrise captured on the Kennebecasis River. (Submitted by Jackalyn Darling)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too. 

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions. 

