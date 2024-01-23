Content
As January draws to a close, enjoy these photos from around the province

Another collection of your beautiful photos from around New Brunswick.

Send your best snaps and video of New Brunswick to cbcnb@cbc.ca

A white, foaming wave rolls toward shore. In the distance is a pine-covered hill.
Jean Blanchard photographed this crashing wave at Saints Rest Beach in Saint John after a storm. (Jean Blanchard)

Your photos this week show winter as a balancing act between stillness and movement: a warbler resting in the snow, some children playing in it, a sleeping fox and a crashing wave. Enjoy each moment as it comes — and send us your pics.

A yellow and brown bird sits outside in the snow.
A pine warbler from Hillsborough wants to know what your problem is. (Submitted by Rick Nippard)
A line of trees with snow-laden branches stand along a black fence.
Some frosty trees. (Submitted by Sean Key)
A purple sky blends into rose and orange colours over a treeline. There is snow on the ground.
A sunrise photographed from Indian Mountain, near Moncton. (Submitted by Akiko Landry)
Two small children dressed in snowsuits run through a snow-laden yard while the sun sets in the distance.
Making the most of what little daylight we have. (Submitted by Maurice Bourgoin)
A little fox curls up for a nap on a sunny patch of grass.
This fox was photographed in Beaver Harbour catching some rays. (Submitted by Tony Nabuurs)
An orange and yellow sky is reflected in a body of water.
A sunset in Breadalbane, near St. George. (Submitted by Tim Cleveland)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too. 

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.

