As January draws to a close, enjoy these photos from around the province

Your photos this week show winter as a balancing act between stillness and movement: a warbler resting in the snow, some children playing in it, a sleeping fox and a crashing wave. Enjoy each moment as it comes — and send us your pics.

A pine warbler from Hillsborough wants to know what your problem is. (Submitted by Rick Nippard)

Some frosty trees. (Submitted by Sean Key)

A sunrise photographed from Indian Mountain, near Moncton. (Submitted by Akiko Landry)

Making the most of what little daylight we have. (Submitted by Maurice Bourgoin)

This fox was photographed in Beaver Harbour catching some rays. (Submitted by Tony Nabuurs)

A sunset in Breadalbane, near St. George. (Submitted by Tim Cleveland)

