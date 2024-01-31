Gentle creatures and sweet moonrises: Enjoy these photos from across N.B.

It's February, and while it might not seem like it, spring is stirring deep in the Earth. Soon the crocuses will bloom and the sun will set after 6 p.m, but in the meantime, keep sending us your beautiful winter scenes.

A sweet moonrise over Parlee Beach. (Submitted by Paul Roberts)

Is this a painting or a sunrise from Deer Island? We can't tell. (Submitted by Doug Pollock)

One of hundreds of Bohemian waxwing birds that visited Debbie Cyr's crab apple tree in Perth-Andover. (Submitted by Debbie Cyr)

Pancakes, anyone? These, from Caissie Cape, might be a little crunchy. (Submitted by Mélanie Allain)

Yes, another photo of the moon. No, we're not sorry. She's beautiful. Thanks to Gary Stairs for sending this in from Fredericton. (Submitted by Gary Stairs)

Erin Walker and her husband were out for a walk when they spotted some folks ice fishing on the Mactaquac Headpond. We hope you had a good catch, whoever you are. (Submitted by Erin Walker)

