Winter is full of life and colour: A gallery of your photos and videos

The days might finally be getting longer, but winter's not over yet. Scroll through these photos and find appreciation for the season.

A dreamy sunset over the Wolastoq at Brundage Point. (Submitted by Ava Evans)

Joanne Duguay took this photo in Les Jardins de la République Provincial Park, in St. Jacques, on Christmas Eve with her sister, who walks there every day to feed the birds. (Submitted by Joanne Duguay)

Can you spot the moon? This sunrise photo was taken in St. Martins from a lighthouse cottage overlooking the caves. (Submitted by Becky Carr)

This fox was hanging out in Florenceville-Bristol. (Submitted by Barbara West)

Does anything beat a New Brunswick sunset? Marc Bourque recently took this photo in Grand Barachois. (Submitted by Marc Bourque)

