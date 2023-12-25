Content
Winter is full of life and colour: A gallery of your photos and videos

The days might finally be getting longer, but winter's not over yet. Scroll through these photos and find appreciation for the season.

A white owl with brown spots sits in a green evergreen tree.
This snowy owl was spotted in an evergreen tree along Chesley Drive in Saint John. (Submitted by Jim Turnbull)

The sun goes down over purple-blue water.
A dreamy sunset over the Wolastoq at Brundage Point. (Submitted by Ava Evans)
A small pond cropped by evergreen trees and snow sits beneath a cloudy sky.
Joanne Duguay took this photo in Les Jardins de la République Provincial Park, in St. Jacques, on Christmas Eve with her sister, who walks there every day to feed the birds. (Submitted by Joanne Duguay)
An orange sunrise over a large expanse of water. A crescent moon is visible high up in the sky.
Can you spot the moon? This sunrise photo was taken in St. Martins from a lighthouse cottage overlooking the caves. (Submitted by Becky Carr)
A fox trots over snow-laden ground next to a creek.
This fox was hanging out in Florenceville-Bristol. (Submitted by Barbara West)
A deep, yellow sunset over a snowy stretch of water.
Does anything beat a New Brunswick sunset? Marc Bourque recently took this photo in Grand Barachois. (Submitted by Marc Bourque)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too. 

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.

