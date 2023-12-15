Postcard-worthy scenes from around New Brunswick: A gallery of your photos

Kick back and relax while scrolling through some scenic photos from around the province, submitted by you.

Mélanie Allain sent us this photo of her sea-glass holiday tree. (Submitted by Mélanie Allain)

A couple of mourning doves behaving like lovebirds, snuggling in Moncton. (Submitted by Claude Bourgeois)

A festive holiday scene in St. Stephen. (Submitted by Carol Behan-Sokolow)

This wintery scene with a sprinkling of snow and fragile ice floes was snapped on the north side of Fredericton. (Submitted by Louella Woods)

A pumpkin harvest in Sussex. (Submitted by Rachael Blakey)

