Undecided and unimpressed: student voters feel ignored by candidates

Students in New Brunswick are feeling ignored and overlooked as election day inches closer.

"I'm paying a lot of attention to the way that they're treating students," said NBCC Moncton student Naomi Mahoney, who so far is undecided and unimpressed.

Mahoney said with such a large group of young people at the community college who hope to stay and work in the province, she is surprised no candidates have paid the school a visit.

"I'm disappointed honestly. That was something that would have really helped me or will help me make my decision. I really want somebody that's for the students … we want somebody to reach out to us."

Geoff MacKinnon, who is taking business and marketing, said he, too, has been surprised students are "not in the heads" of the politicians.

NBCC students Geoff MacKinnon and Jessica Jones are still undecided about how they will vote on Monday. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

"I haven't felt that I've been reached out to, not specifically me but my age or demographic," he said. "[Politicians] tend to think of adults with jobs and families."

Classmate Jessica Jones said if one of the candidates had made an effort, she would likely vote for them but as it stands, she plans to go with "her gut feeling" when she enters the voting booth.

"It would be interesting to see them try to involve the younger generation more and get them more excited to vote and realize that they have a voice and they can make a change," said Jones.

Grade 12 students reach out to candidates

Political science students at Riverview High School might not be able to vote in this election, but they are paying attention to the campaign.

Grade 12 political science students at Riverview High School organized a local candidates debate and were running a mock election on Friday. Candidates Brent Mazerolle, Heather Collins and Bruce Fitch took part. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Andrew Colpitt's Grade 12 class organized the only local candidates debate in the riding on Thursday, and three of the five candidates took part.

"The awareness of our students is not high when it comes to local, national and international events or politics and one of the things I'm really pushing right now is for them to start paying attention to what's going on," Colpitts said.

"They have the access to it 24 hours a day on their phones but they're really not paying attention to things that are happening ... it's surprising to me."

Students question duality

Progressive Conservative incumbent Bruce Fitch, Liberal Brent Mazerolle and People's Alliance candidate Heather Collins debated a wide range of questions the students came up with — everything from how to reduce poverty to how to increase civic pride.

My mom likes the Liberals and all but after today, I like People's Alliance. - Grade 12 student Nicole Mbelenga

After the debate, Nicole Mbelenga said she liked that Collins was open to making changes, such as combining school buses for francophone and anglophone students.

Mya Wallace agreed, "You can put [students] together — it doesn't always have to be separate."

Mbelanga also liked the fact that Collins didn't make big spending promises like the other candidates.

"My mom likes the Liberals and all but after today, I like People's Alliance," Mbelenga said. "Because [Collins] did make a point that the money does come from somewhere, which is the taxpayers."

Grade 12 political science students, from left to right, Juliet Steeves, Mya Wallace, Nicole Mbelenga and Brianna Bourgeois helped to organize a local candidates debate at Riverview High School ahead of a mock election on Friday. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Grade 12 student Juliet Steeves said she, too, would vote for Collins after watching the debate.

"I would vote for People's Alliance because I'm going into health care and I don't speak French, and I would like to have the same opportunities as everyone else to get the same job," she said.

"I definitely think about leaving New Brunswick to find a better job that I don't have to speak French for."

Steeves and Mbelenga, who speaks French at home, both said the French language courses that are offered in New Brunswick schools aren't preparing them for the workforce.

"You go to French class and they're teaching you how to say dog in French, how to say food in French, what's your favourite movie? Not something that could be for a job interview or working for someone else in the future," Mbelenga said.

"You can't apply it to real life — it's not useful," added Steeves.

Bilingualism and duality have become election issues - but some politicians voters are having trouble telling them apart. The CBC's Jacques Poitras breaks down the differences. 2:12

'Their priorities don't lie with students'

Brianna Bourgeois, who hopes to pursue a career in law, has been watching all of the debates with her parents.

"I think if I were to vote, I'd probably vote Liberal this time around, especially with their free child-care program and free tuition program. I think it would help a lot of youth and students to kind of break out of poverty."

The students also took note of the fact the Green Party and NDP candidates didn't show up, although in an email to CBC News, Stephanie Coburn of the Green Party said she didn't receive an invitation.

"That just kind of shows you that their priorities don't lie with students," Steeves said.

Mbelenga said students may be open to electing someone besides a Liberal or a Progressive Conservative in their mock election, but she doesn't expect the riding, which has been a stronghold for the PC party, to change when the votes are counted on Monday.

"Especially because there's a lot of older people here. They're not open to new ideas, which makes sense cause we do live in Riverview."

With files from Jonna Brewer

