17-year-old contortionist gains online success by teaching others the splits

As a high school student from Grand Bay, Anna McNulty didn't expect her contortion skills would bring her the more than 1.5 million followers she now has across her social media platforms.

When she was 14, McNulty realized there weren't many online tutorials for flexibility, so as a self-taught contortionist, she wanted to teach others through video tutorials.

"I started making YouTube videos and then after that, it really took off because people would look up how to do the splits or something and my video would pop up," McNulty said.

Anna McNulty edits her own tutorial videos for YouTube and posts two videos a week. (Cassidy Chisholm/CBC)

"So that's kind of where it started taking off."

Now 17, McNulty has more than a million subscribers on YouTube and more than 550,000 on Instagram.

She's been sharing her contortion abilities and stretching for only three years, but before that she was a cheerleader.

"From cheer, I do tumbling and stuff. But it's kind of like extreme flexibility, like bending myself in half and crazy splits and stuff and handstands," she said.

17-year-old Anna McNulty does video tutorials on how to become more flexible and they have earned her more than 1 million followers on social media. 0:43

McNulty realized she was flexible when she 10 while doing cheerleading and ever since, she's stretched everyday to maintain the ability.

"When I was younger I wasn't always super flexible," she said.

"I remember I couldn't do the splits and stuff like that, and then after stretching consistently, it kind of came easier to me than a lot of people. So I think it's partially natural but at the same time, I couldn't always do it."

But when McNulty started sharing photos of her ability on Instagram, she realized other people wanted to learn how she did it.

So she started posting tutorial videos on YouTube.

"Really, the reason why I keep doing it is because I love to make videos online and show other people how to do it," she said.

"And then they'll send me photos or messages saying that they learned how to do the splits or something, and then that just kind of motivates me to keep doing it."

As the number of subscribers steadily grew, McNulty started doing more videos, including video blogs, routine videos and Q&As.

She now has more than 120 videos on her YouTube channel.

McNulty's mother, Charlene McNulty, said people often assume that she helps her daughter edit videos, but that's not the case.

"She works really hard at it, so we're very proud of her."

McNulty's success has allowed her to travel to South Carolina, California and New York for photo shoots.

Earlier this summer, McNulty was in New York for a photo shoot with dance-photographer Jordan Matter.

McNulty said she understands her success isn't typical for a 17-year-old student from New Brunswick.

"I personally think it's really fun … I know it's not normal," she said.

"So I'm just really grateful that I have the opportunity to do that."