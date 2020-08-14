Canada-wide warrant issued for runaway, disbarred Fredericton lawyer

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a former deputy attorney general and disbarred Fredericton lawyer who stole more than $720,000 from clients before disappearing from the province several years ago.

The Fredericton Police Force is looking to locate Yassin Choukri, 53, on the warrant for seven counts of indictable fraud over $5,000, and one count of indictable fraud under $5,000, according to a news release issued Friday.

Choukri's last known address is in the Greater Toronto area, it said.

Choukri was disbarred by the Law Society of New Brunswick in 2017 after a discipline hearing determined he misappropriated money from 10 former clients over several years.

The law society handed its evidence over to the Fredericton police in late 2017. In February, the executive director called on police to "move" on the file.

The warrant was issued at the end of Thursday, said force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Choukri is asked to contact Det. Matt LeBlanc at 506-460-2300 or matthew.leblanc@fredericton.ca