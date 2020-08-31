Former deputy attorney general headed to court on nearly $500,000 in fraud charges

Former deputy attorney general Yassin Choukri will be in court in Fredericton this week on eight fraud charges.

Choukri is alleged to have defrauded multiple parties of a total of $486,148.

On Saturday, Choukri, appeared in court by tele-remand, Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton police, said in an email statement Monday.

He was remanded into custody and is to appear in Fredericton provincial court on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., she said.

Choukri, 53, was arrested in Ontario last week by the Peel regional police. That was 12 days after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

Court documents allege Choukri "did by deceit, falsehood, or other fraudulent means" defraud the following:

Milemore Holdings Limited, of $11,500, between Sept. 12, 2014, and Sept. 29, 2016.

Economical Insurance Group, of $250,000, between Jan. 5, 2015 and Sept. 29, 2016.

George Bunting, of $918, between July 16, 2015, and Sept. 29, 2016.

Jean Marc Belanger, of $30,000, between March 14, 2016, and Sept. 29, 2016.

Sylvie Perreault, of $112,500, between May 16, 2016, and Sept. 29, 2016.

Albina Stuckless, of $31,790, between Aug. 30, 2016, and Sept. 29, 2016.

Dorthey McNaughton, of $5,000, between Sept. 12, 2016, and Sept. 29, 2016.

Allan and Lucilla Wilson, of $44,400, between Sept, 16, 2016, and Sept. 29, 2016.

In 2017, Choukri was disbarred by the Law Society of New Brunswick after a hearing found he'd misappropriated funds from 10 former clients totalling more than $720,000.

A total of $231,149.53 has been repaid to some of those former clients through the law society's compensation fund. The society had also paid $121,000 for a custodian to oversee Choukri's files and another $43,000 to fund an investigation into Choukri's dealings.

After abandoning his legal practice in 2016, Choukri disappeared.

Court records listed Yassin Choukri as living at an apartment in Mississauga, Ont. (CBC)

In 2017, law society tracked him to an apartment in Mississauga, served him a pair of notices and handed over its evidence against Choukri to the Fredericton police force.

In 2018, investigators needed support in forensic accounting to sift through the files and their audit eventually led to charges being approved by the Crown.

That investigation process was described as "significant," with regard to the time and resources put into it by the Fredericton police force, although figures have not been released.