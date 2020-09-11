Former deputy attorney general facing 8 charges of fraud released on conditions

The former deputy attorney general of New Brunswick, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars, has been released with conditions as he awaits trial.

Yassin Choukri, 53, is facing eight fraud charges and is accused of stealing a total of $486,148 from clients. Judge Brigette Volpé signed a release order Friday, allowing Choukri to live in Riverview under the surety of Derrick McCarthy.

The New Brunswick Law Society claims Choukri stole more than $740,000 from his clients.

Choukri had been held at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre since he was arrested by Peel regional police on Aug. 26.

Choukri had an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for his arrest for 12 days. After arresting him, the Peel regional police transferred him to the Fredericton Police Force.

The release order says Choukri must stay at the house on Berwick street at all times except for medical emergencies, to meet with his lawyer or to appear in court. He's also allowed to attend to personal matters, with the presence of his guarantor, for two hours on Saturdays.

Choukri must also surrender his passport, and have no contact with 16 people or organizations, whose names have been redacted from the release order.

McCarthy also had to deposit $3,000 with the Fredericton Provincial Court.

Choukri is expected back in court on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.