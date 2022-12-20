Christmas dinner sticker shock: N.B. families will pay a lot more this year

Whether it's the turkey, the dressing or the buttery mashed potatoes, New Brunswickers will be paying more for their Christmas dinner this year.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, said overall food prices are up about 10 per cent this holiday season.

But New Brunswickers should consider themselves lucky, especially when compared to other parts of the world.

"Canada has one of the lowest food inflation rates in the world right now," said Charlebois.

"If you tell Canadians that in Germany the food inflation rate is at 20 per cent, they don't care. What they care about is what goes on in their own grocery store."

Price check

In a review of grocery chains in the province, it appears New Brunswickers should expect to pay a decent amount to hold their traditional Christmas feast.

CBC News reviewed prices from three stores.

For research purposes, our meal for a family of four will include turkey, potatoes, squash, turnip, mixed vegetables, stuffing, butter, cranberry sauce and an apple pie.

(CBC)

All prices reflect the retailer's online shopping price for Fredericton stores and are accurate to Dec. 22 and 23.

The lowest price was found at Sobeys with $59.68.

This was followed by Walmart at $69.47 and topped out at Atlantic Superstore with $77.96.

Of course these figures will change depending on how many people are served, frozen versus fresh foods, and brand names.

What's up?

The big sticker shock of the season will likely come from the price of turkeys, which are up as much as 20 per cent in the Maritimes.

Charlebois said even with the higher prices, New Brunswick has fared better than other parts of the country.

"It's actually worse in Western Canada compared to New Brunswick and the Atlantic because of the avian flu," said Charlebois.

The price of turkeys is up as much as 20 per cent in the Maritimes. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"The avian flu did impact the Atlantic but earlier in the year."

It's not just turkeys though. Other foodstuffs have also seen steep increases.

This includes butter, not only a staple of Christmas dinner, but many of the cookies and sweets that make up the holiday season.

Sylvain Charlebois said dairy farmers have been getting more for milk and butter fat over the last year. (Natalie Crowell/CBC)

"Dairy farmers are getting more for milk and butter fat in the last year," said Charlebois.

He said the price paid directly to farmers has increased by more than 11 per cent.

"It's great for our dairy farmers, but those increases caught up to us in recent months."

Sneaky savings

There's some qualified good news for people with a sweet tooth.

It appears candy and other confectionery are by and large maintaining the same price as they have for a while.

Candy may be the same price per package ... but there's likely less in it. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

The problem is while that box of chocolates may be the same price, it likely contains less product.

"You are paying more, but you don't necessarily notice that you're getting less and that's called shrinkflation," said Charlebois.

"Shrinkflation has actually impacted a lot of dry goods, including the chocolate and the candy you would actually eat during the holidays."

If alcohol is on the menu, maybe pick a European brand which this year may be cheaper. (CBC)

There's some good news on the alcohol front as booze seems to be holding the same price, but even that comes with a caveat based on the origin of the liquor.

"Imported products from Europe are doing OK. With the U.S., it's a different story," said Charlebois.

In praise of the potluck

Charlebois said not all Canadians have been massively impacted by increasing food prices, but at least 25 per cent have.

This means more people buying groceries on credit and skimping on meals, but it also means many Canadians are turning to an old community tradition to make Christmas dinners — the potluck.

"Everyone is very much aware that a trip to the grocery store is very expensive these days and so people are willing to chip in and bring a dish," said Charlebois.

"My guess is that there's gonna be a lot of potlucks out there during the holidays."

Making ends meet

When it comes to deals, Charlebois says there are two things people can do.

The first is to simply wait, if that's possible.

"People don't realize, but consumers do have a big say on food prices," said Charlebois.

Sylvain Charlebois said potlucks may become more popular this year, as a way to distribute costs among guests. (Martine Blue)

"If demand is down, the prices will likely drop."

The second option is to look to food-rescuing apps, which list local stores with food coming close to its sell before date.

"Sometimes you can get really good deals — 50 to 75 per cent off," said Charlebois.

"I would certainly encourage people to look at food-rescuing apps as much as possible."