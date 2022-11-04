N.B. reports no cases yet of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading rapidly in U.S.

A new Omicron subvariant quickly gaining ground in the United States has not yet been detected in New Brunswick, says the Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has projected XBB.1.5 will soon represent about 40 per cent of confirmed U.S. cases. That's double from the previous week and up from just 1.3 per cent of new cases only a month ago.

XBB.1.5 was first detected in October, according to World Health Organization (WHO) officials, and has since been identified in 25 countries.

In the U.K., surveillance data suggests it represents one in 25 COVID-19 cases , and could eventually become the next dominant strain.

Asked how concerning this is, particularly after holiday travel and gatherings, Department of Health spokesperson Adam Bowie did not respond directly.

"Public Health has seen fluctuations in the prevalence of various subvariants over the course of the pandemic, but it continues to sequence for subvariants," he said in an emailed statement.

Information about XBB.1.5 is limited, but the World Health Organization is concerned about the subvariant's growth advantage and apparent ability to escape immunity, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for the organization's COVID-19 response, told international media Wednesday.

There's no indication it causes more severe illness, she added.

Much uncertainty

Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor with the faculty of information at the University of Toronto, suspects XBB.1.5 is more transmissible than previous strains and better at evading the protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines and prior infections, based on the spread in the U.S.

"Is it going to actually present differently? Is it going to attack different parts of the body more, is it going to be more upper or lower respiratory tract? There's so many differences that have happened with variants and subvariants that we kind of need to wait and see," he said.

"And I know that's not a very satisfying answer, but I think uncertainty is the main thing. Could there be more or less virulence? Maybe."

It's "enormously difficult" to draw conclusions about new strains early on, said Furness, and he believes this one may be even harder and take longer, largely because fewer people are getting tested or seeking medical assistance.

He also cited government fatigue, science fatigue and a "cacophony of biodiversity" of subvariants.

"In other words, we don't seem to be as well set up to quickly learn about these variants [as] we were two or three years ago."

If XBB.1.5 were spreading quickly in Canada and causing more severe illness, Furness worries about how long it will take to determine.

"I'm concerned about the fact that we're kind of flying blind," he said. It gives governments less time to react — less time to do public messaging about protective measures, such a promoting vaccines, or even consider providing masks to people, he added.

Fear of cumulative harm

Furness also worries about the damage COVID is causing to people's bodies. He said there's good evidence COVID depresses the immune system for a period of time, which makes people more vulnerable to other illnesses, such as the flu or respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV.

"I think if we have another wave, people are getting COVID one more time … there's possible cumulative harm here," he said.

"Essentially you're getting a less healthy population."

If the department determines there is a change of significance, or if there is value in sharing additional information about a certain variant, it may adjust the way it shares its data. - Adam Bowie, Department of Health spokesperson

As it stands, New Brunswick isn't regularly releasing detailed breakdowns of COVID-19 subvariants.

The weekly COVIDWatch report provides a breakdown of the five "major branches" of the Omicron variant — BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5, each of which may have subvariants.

This breakdown is meant to inform the public about "the most commonly spreading strains of the virus at any given time," the Department of Health spokesperson said, noting there have been more than 100 genetic sequences of COVID-19 detected in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

"If the department determines there is a change of significance, or if there is value in sharing additional information about a certain variant, it may adjust the way it shares its data through its regular COVIDWatch reports," Bowie said.

"As Public Health stated leading into the holidays, it's recommended that New Brunswickers take steps to reduce their risks of contracting and/or spreading respiratory illnesses — such as staying home when sick, donning a mask when visiting crowded public places, and washing their hands after coughing or sneezing, especially before touching common surfaces," he said.