Memories of war still haunt 98-year-old tail gunner from Saint Andrews

A teenager who flew over Germany during the Second World War, Herbert McGee is still haunted by his memories, even at the age of 98.

The Saint Andrews veteran, who joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943 at the age of 18, served as a tail gunner in bomber command, one of the war's most dangerous assignments.

McGee is a decorated veteran, with a number of medals, including the prestigious Order of France. Between August and December of 1944, he completed 40 missions over France and Germany.

"The tail gunner was a key gunner," he said, adding that he dreamed of being a fighter pilot, but there were no vacancies.

Herbert McGee (right), said he always wanted a crew during his air missions, but never got one. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

He said the job was high risk, since the life expectancy of a tail gunner at that time was only about six to eight weeks and they were in high demand.

The tail-gunner turret was exposed at the rear of the plane and could be the first target for an attack from behind.

"I did my first trip on August 14, 1944," his logbook noted.

McGee said he started on a Halibag, otherwise known as a Halifax bomber plane and also flew on a Lancaster.

Life as a tail gunner: One of the Second World War's most dangerous assignments. Decorated veteran Herbert McGee is still haunted by memories of serving as a tail gunner in bomber command in 1943.

The tail-gunner turrets on these planes were small, with no room for the gunner to wear a parachute.

"It's a pretty small cramped spot to jam yourself in," McGee said.

He said, in case of an emergency, if the flight was going down, he would have to get out of his turret, open the doors behind him and reach to grab his parachute that hung on a hook away from his seat.

It was a lonely position, down in the turret alone, separated from the rest of the crew.

During the Second World War, Herbert McGee was a tail gunner on Halifax, shown, and Lancaster bombers. He completed dozens of missions. (DND Archives)

McGee said he flew with about 30 different pilots, it was always changing because it was thought the tail gunner shouldn't fly with the same crew all the time because it was bad for morale , as so many tail gunners died during missions.

Along with the loneliness, he said his biggest fear was if ground fire hit the control works and locked him in his turret, then he wouldn't be able to "open my two little gates to crawl out and get onto my parachute."

Although it never happened, he said, "it was a fear, it was a fear."

All eyes in the sky

McGee said his joystick gave him the control of four guns with about 18,500 rounds of ammunition. The gun could fire "over 1100 rounds a minute."

"I said I got myself a fire hose."

Herbert McGee was 18 when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Graham Thompson/CBC )

He said he had only about three to five seconds to act when an enemy plane come out of a cloud. He said the planes would come from the darkness below him and he had to always be ready.

"My first good view of him would be 500-yards max. I should spot him by then, if he gets any closer and I don't spot him, you're in trouble."

As to what went on his mind every time he stepped into the turret, he said "after about eight or ten missions ... I just took it for granted."

Herbert McGee spends a lot of time with his dog diesel during his day. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Today McGee lives with his daughter, Beverly Mayer, her partner and his beloved dog, Diesel.

He's active in the community and maintains his independence. He still drives his scooter around town, prepares his own breakfast, follows politics, and manages his own budget and spreadsheets for the house, said Mayer.

But the memories still haunt him. He has trouble sleeping and yells and kicks when he does sleep, said Mayer.

"It is amazing that ... all those years you think it goes out of your mind but as he was saying ... you may not have those physical wounds but the ones that are really affecting you are the ones that are in your mind," she said.

Beverley Mayer lives with her father Herbert McGee in Saint Andrews. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

War takes a toll.

"The last 28 trips, thousands of people that we bombed, until I was 48 I couldn't sleep in my own bed with my wife," said McGee with tears in his eyes.

Reading his old logbook, he said, "We killed a lot of innocent people, that is not one of my proudest moments."

Each one of his missions felt like a battle to him.

"Seven hours and 55 minutes — that's flying time," he said, and a lot happens before and after those missions.

"A lot of people, they ask you where you're wounded, no, check my body you won't find a wound. Check my mind, that's where the wounds are. We will never forget them, we've gotta do things different," he said, emotion choking him.