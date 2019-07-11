Second lawsuit filed in massage voyeurism case in Fredericton

A second proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of women who were secretly filmed by a now-deceased Fredericton massage therapist.

The representative plaintiff of the second suit, 49-year-old Keri Anne Boyce of Fredericton, says in her statement of claim that Pierre Wust took photos and videos of her without her knowledge between 2006 and 2017, when she was his client at Myoflex Massage and Rejuvenation Clinic.

"On or about July 16, 2019, the plaintiff was notified by a member of the Fredericton Police Force that they were in the possession of photos and videos which showed the plaintiff in different states of undress," the statement of claim, filed on July 23, says.

Wust died from complications of multiple sclerosis on Jan. 10 of this year.

The statement of claim says Wust "took photos and videos of at least 100 of his clients," and those photos and videos were discovered by Wust's executor 12 days after his death. Police were notified that same day.

The lawsuit names Wust's estate, as well as the clinic where he worked, Myoflex Massage and Rejuvenation Clinic, and the clinic's owner, Jolanta Kurz, as defendants.

When reached on Thursday, Kurz declined comment and said she wasn't aware of a second lawsuit.

Robert Jackson, Wust's executor, did not reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

Claim alleges negligence, invasion of privacy

Some of the victims who appear on Wust's photos and videos were underage at the time they were secretly filmed, the statement of claim says.

It alleges negligence, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, intrusion upon seclusion, and invasion of privacy on the part of the defendants.

The claim alleges Wust was negligent not just by secretly videotaping his clients but also by "failing to adequately protect the videos and images from viewing by third parties" and "failing to destroy the images and videos."

It's not yet clear whether Wust posted any of the photos or videos online or shared them with others.

Last week, lawyers who filed a separate proposed class action lawsuit said that wouldn't be known for certain until police do a forensic audit of Wust's computer.

Myoflex Massage and Rejuvenation Clinic in Fredericton and its owner, Jolanta Kurz, are named as two defendants in two proposed class-action lawsuits, along with the estate of now-deceased massage therapist Pierre Wust. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The claim also alleges both Myoflex and Kurz were negligent by "failing to have a system of inspection of the treatment rooms to prevent the use or concealment of cameras or video recording devices," among other things.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and none of the defendants have filed statements of defence yet.

Class members suffered 'psychological injuries'

CBC News was not able to reach Boyce on Thursday.

Jessica Melanson, a lawyer with Melanson Law who represents Boyce and the other class members, didn't want to speak on behalf of any of the women who are part of the lawsuit.

She said it's important that the women's privacy be respected, given the nature of Wust's crimes.

"The fact that these videos and these images were taken without knowledge or consent, obviously that has a big impact on the emotional, mental, psychological health of the women that have been involved," Melanson said in an interview.

The statement of claim says the class members "have suffered psychological injuries, mental health injuries, emotional injuries, and post traumatic distress."

It asks for damages, including future costs of treatments, loss of future income and earning capacity and "for personal injuries and the resultant pain and suffering and loss of amenities of life."

A proposed class-action lawsuit doesn't become a class-action lawsuit until it is certified by a judge, Melanson said.