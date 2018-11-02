Future stars of hockey hit the ice in Saint John

The hockey stars of tomorrow will hit the ice in Saint John and Quispamsis over the next week for the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

The tournament will see eight national teams, including three from Canada, compete at Harbour Station and the qplex starting Saturday, with the finals scheduled for Nov. 10.

Aaron Kennedy, the tournament's event chair, said the tournament is the next logical step for the region after Quispamsis hosted the Telus Cup, the national midget (under 16) club hockey championship in 2015.

"That tournament went off flawlessly and Hockey Canada always, sort of, likes to go back to places where they've been and they've had success," Kennedy said.

"It's sort of the next step in the evolution for New Brunswick from a national midget championship to an international under-17 tournament.

Homegrown talent

Two New Brunswickers will play for Team Canada at the tournament.

Lukas Cormier from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, who plays for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Charlottetown Islanders, will suit up for Team Canada Red, while Fredericton's Josh Lawrence of the hometown Saint John Sea Dogs will play for Team Canada Black.

Along with Lawrence, five players representing New Brunswick QMJHL teams will also represent Team Canada in the tournament: William Villeneuve, Charlie DesRoches and Jérémie Poirier from the Sea Dogs, and Elliot Desnoyers from the Moncton Wildcats.

Kennedy said the inclusion of four Sea Dogs players should please hometown fans. The team is ranked last in the league with a 2-12-2 record.

"The Sea Dogs certainly are having a trying year on the ice because they are young and they are rebuilding," Kennedy said.

"Their rebuild is real when you see that they have four players … that are going to represent Canada on the international stage."

Future of hockey

Games will be played at Harbour Station in Saint John and the qplex in Quispamsis. (Connell Smith)

Kennedy said that the players in this tournament are bound to make their name on bigger stages in the not too distant future.

"The world junior team for Team Canada in three years time, barring perhaps one real late bloomer … everybody is going to be players you see this week," he said.

"Maybe you don't know the names of these players now, but in three years time … you'll be able to say 'Hey, we saw them play in New Brunswick.'"

Pre-tournament fireworks

While the tournament doesn't officially start until Saturday, there already have been several warm-up games.

The games were held in smaller venues in Sussex, St. Stephen, Black's Harbour and Fredericton Junction.

The Fredericton Junction game saw an old rivalry reignited as Team Canada defeated the Russians 5-4 in overtime.

"The Russians jumped out to a 4-0 lead and the Canadians roared back and tied it with 1.3 seconds to go and then won it in overtime," said Kennedy.

The first official game sees Finland face Sweden at the qplex at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.