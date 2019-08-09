The sixth World Acadian Congress kicks off this weekend, with an official opening in Abram-Village, P.E.I., on Saturday and several events in New Brunswick.

The two-week event, held every five years and created to unite Acadians across North America, is expected to draw 100,000 people this year.

Family reunions are a big part of it. So far 36 families are confirmed, like the LeBlancs in Shediac, the Daigles in Richibucto and the Breaus in Cocagne.

People travel from near and far every five years for the reunion. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

According to executive director Vaughne Madden, who has been working on this year's event for the past three years, legend says it was started when a group of Acadians who had gone out west was talking around a glass of wine about getting together.

"They had this dream of getting Acadians from around the world to come together and celebrate. And it was supposed to be a one time event," said Madden.

The first congress was held in Moncton in 1994.

"It was such a huge success, the group said, 'OK, we'll see you in five years in Louisiana, and then in Nova Scotia.' And then begun the history of the world Acadian congresses. Because people really felt that need to get together," she said.

Executive director Vaughne Madden has been working on the congress for the past three years. (CBC)

Twenty-five years down the road, Madden said the congress still has a place.

"For some people it is about the music and the celebration, but for others it's really about the development of the community."

She said the events leave behind a legacy, like education tools for schools.

There is a big celebration in Dieppe on Aug. 15, coinciding with Acadian Day celebrations.

Artists include Radio Radio, Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Joseph Edgar, Les Hay Babies, Zachary Richard, Lisa LeBlanc and Edith Butler.

Many decorate their lawns for the World Acadian Congress every five years. The two -week event kicks off this weekend. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Two hundred artists are expected over the two weeks.

Other activities include visual arts, discussions and picnics.

The closing ceremony is Aug. 24 in Shediac.