WorkSafeNB investigating serious injury at AIM recycling plant in Saint John
A worker was injured after a 'serious incident' at the waterfront plant
A 60-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after an accident at the American Iron and Metal recycling plant in Saint John on Thursday.
The Saint John Police Force said it responded to the incident at 145 Gateway Dr. at around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Police say the injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Laragh Dooley, a spokesperson for WorkSafeNB, confirmed the incident and said officers are investigating.
"Typically, investigations can take several months to complete. As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide any further details at this time," Dooley said in a statement.
Police and WorkSafeNB are working together on the investigation.
AIM has been the subject of safety concerns following repeated explosions.
In November, a man was killed after an incident at the metal recycling plant.
Blasts at the plant have prompted noise concerns, numerous provincial work-stop orders and a temporary shutdown in 2020 over the explosions.
