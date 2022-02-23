Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick·Updated

Crane falls off bridge into frozen river near Coles Island

WorkSafeNB is investigating after a crane doing construction work on a bridge near Coles Island fell into the frozen Canaan River.

Crane operator was unharmed in incident

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
An operator was in the crane when it collapses but managed to get to safety by walking on pieces of wood and the ice that was still in the river. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

WorkSafeNB is investigating after a crane doing construction work on a bridge near Coles Island fell into the frozen Canaan River.

The incident took place Tuesday on Route 10, when the crane fell off a temporary bridge and into the river about 65 kilometres east of Fredericton.

No one was injured.

"An operator was in the crane but luckily escaped by walking on pieces of wood that fell with the crane and then walking on the ice to safety," said Laragh Dooley, a spokesperson for WorkSafeNB.

The investigation may take several weeks as the bridge needs to be fixed before the crane can be removed. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Dooley confirmed WorkSafe was investigating.

The crane fell five metres into the water after a temporary bridge structure failed.

Dooley said it may take several weeks for the remnants of the crane to be removed from the water, as the bridge will have to be "inspected, certified safe and repaired."

WorkSafeNB investigations usually wrap up within six months but can last longer than a year depending on the circumstances of the incident.

CBC News has asked to speak with someone from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A view from above of the accident scene at Coles Island. (Shane Fowler/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now