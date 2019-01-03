Private contractor killed in woods near Saint-Léonard

A private contractor died when the truck he was driving left a forest road near Saint-Léonard on Wednesday, WorkSafeNB says.

The accident happened on J.D. Irving Ltd. freehold land, close to the Veneer Sawmill.

The contractor died on scene after paramedics and police arrived.

Saint-Léonard is a town of about 1,300 in Madawaska County.

WorkSafe is investigating the accident. ​Laragh Dooley, the acting director of communications for the Crown corporation, said it cannot release any other information while the death is being investigated.