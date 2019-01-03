Private contractor killed in woods near Saint-Léonard
A private contractor died when the truck he was driving left a forest road near Saint-Léonard on Wednesday, WorkSafeNB says.
Contractor died on scene after paramedics and police arrived
A private contractor died when the truck he was driving left a forest road near Saint-Léonard on Wednesday, WorkSafeNB says.
The accident happened on J.D. Irving Ltd. freehold land, close to the Veneer Sawmill.
The contractor died on scene after paramedics and police arrived.
Saint-Léonard is a town of about 1,300 in Madawaska County.
WorkSafe is investigating the accident. Laragh Dooley, the acting director of communications for the Crown corporation, said it cannot release any other information while the death is being investigated.