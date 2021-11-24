WorkSafeNB investigating a death at AIM Recycling in Saint John

A man died after an incident at the American Iron and Metal recycling plant in Saint John on Wednesday morning.

Laragh Dooley, a spokesperson for WorkSafeNB, said no additional details can be provided because it is an active investigation.

AIM's metal recycling operation was temporarily forced to shutdown last year, following repeated explosions at AIM. Blasts at the plant have prompted noise concerns and numerous provincial work-stop orders .

The Saint John Police Force said it responded to a work site at about 9:16 a.m. on the city's west side, according to a news release.

It said a man was injured during an industrial incident and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead "a short time later."

Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennesey would not provide additional information beyond the news release.

AIM Recycling did not immediately respond to a call from CBC News requesting comment about the incident.