37-year-old man killed in workplace incident in Saint John

A 37-year-old man has died after a workplace incident in west Saint John on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a business in the Spruce Lake Industrial Park shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Saint John police.

"It is alleged that [the] man sustained injuries while operating a work truck," the force said in a news release Friday.

The name of the victim and name of the business have not been disclosed.

No other details about the nature of the incident have been provided.

Employees and first responders provided first aid, said police.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Saint John police offered condolences to the victim's family and friends. (CBC)

The Saint John Police Force's major crime unit and forensic services, the coroner's office nd WorkSafeNB are investigating.

WorkSafeNB spokesperson Laragh Dooley declined to provide further details, citing the investigation.

"An investigation allows us to better understand the cause of incidents and fatalities and are a key element to preventing similar recurrences," she said in an emailed statement.

"Complex investigations, such as those involving a fatality can take 12 months or more to conclude because the process involves thorough examination of the incident site, witness statements, examination of any machinery or equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) present, work procedures and whether the injured worker(s) received adequate training and supervision," Dooley said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Saint John police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers.