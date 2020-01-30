Worker who died at NB Power generating station identified

The man who died while working at NB Power's Belledune generating station Monday has been identified as 56-year-old Louis Gagnon, of Petit-Rocher.

His obituary said he was working as a scaffolder for Sunny Corner Enterprises Inc. when the incident took place.

Gagnon is survived by his wife, Yolande Gagnon and three children, two of whom still live at home.

His wife posted on Facebook on Tuesday, "We lost a cherished soul yesterday, Louis died in a workplace accident."

"You'll always be the man of my life."

WorkSafeNB is investigating the accident that led to Gagnon's death at the power plant. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Gagnon was working as a contract employee at NB Power's Belledune generating station when the incident occurred.

The funeral will take place on Feb. 3, at Saint-Polycarpe Church in Petit Rocher.

Investigation continues

In a statement on Thursday, WorkSafeNB said it continues to investigate the accident that resulted in Gagnon's death at the Belledune Generating Plant in Belledune.

Director of Communications, Laragh Dooley, said the investigation will include a thorough examination of the site and interviews with witnesses.

"Incident investigations involve … examination of any machinery or equipment, personal protective equipment present, work procedures and whether the injured worker received adequate training and supervision," Dooley said.

The aim is to determine the cause of the accident, what corrective actions should be taken to prevent such an accident in the future, and whether there were any violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.