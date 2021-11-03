Inquest hears 78-year-old was lying on ground before tractor-trailer ran over him

Donald Hawkes was in his 60th year with the same company when he died of injuries from a workplace accident in 2017.

The 78-year-old was working at Springhill Construction's secondary quarry outside Fredericton, across the St. John River from Hartt Island Resort.

Hawkes was run over by a tractor-trailer, Elaina Campbell, a prosecutor assisting the coroner's office, said in her opening remarks to the jury.

A three-day inquest is being held into Hawkes's death. A jury of five started hearing evidence on Wednesday morning.

The presiding coroner, Michael Johnston, began by telling the jury the purpose of the hearing was not to assign blame but to prevent similar deaths.

The jury heard Hawkes was last seen going into an operations trailer around the time driver Irvine Bridges was filling the trailer of his truck with asphalt.

Once filled, Bridges pulled away, not realizing he had driven over Hawkes. It wasn't until the next driver, Roger Spencer, pulled up that Hawkes was discovered lying on the ground.

Irvine Bridges leaves the Saint John courthouse on Wednesday afternoon after testifying at a coroner's inquest into the 2017 death of Donald Hawkes. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Spencer said Hawkes tried to get up and was waving for help.

Spencer alerted the man at the controls inside the operations trailer and ran to Hawkes to help him.

Hawkes was taken to Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, before being transferred to Saint John.

Investigating coroner Robert Belliveau said Hawkes had a broken arm, ribs, sternum, pelvis and ankle. He said the cause of death was "multi trauma."

The injuries were so severe that surgery was ruled out, and the family decided to have Hawkes heavily sedated and made comfortable. He died on Oct. 11.

The first witness called on Wednesday was Const. Patrick Small of the Fredericton Police Force. Because of his training in collision investigations, Small was called out shortly after the report came in at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2017.

Small said his investigation revealed Hawkes had left the operations trailer and gone down a short set of stairs, which would have taken him into the path of trucks being loaded with asphalt. He believed Hawkes ended up on the ground somehow and was driven over by the tractor-trailer that had just filled up.

Const. Patrick Small, of the Fredericton Police Force, leaves the Saint John courthouse. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

That driver, Bridges, left the scene without realizing what happened, said Small.

Hawkes wasn't discovered until the next driver arrived to fill up.

Small presented a number of photographs to the jury and explained the details of his investigation.

He said fabric scuff marks on the front and underside of the truck and trailer — together with the lack of scuff marks in other areas — revealed Hawkes could not have been standing up at the time he was struck.

He said the scuff marks were quite visible on the dirt-covered vehicle thanks to the dusty dirt road leading to the quarry.

Small said clumps of hair, drag marks and a pool of blood reveal that Hawkes was likely dragged about three to to 4½ metres.

The officer said he believed Hawkes fell or somehow ended up on the ground near the stairs that led from the trailer that operated as a control station. A worker inside controlled the "hopper" that loaded asphalt into the trucks nearby.

Small said that if Hawkes had been standing when he was struck, there would have been fabric rub marks — essentially clean spots on the front of the dust-covered truck — higher up, rather than just on the bumper.

He said he believed that Hawkes had been run over by the wheels of the truck.

No charges laid

He said investigators also tested blind spots for the driver, depending on whether a person was standing, kneeling or lying on the ground. He said if someone was lying on the ground in front of the truck, an area of significant size wouldn't have been visible to the driver.

Small said there was no indication there was any intent to harm, nor any negligence. That's why no charges were ever laid.

Several workers with the company told the jury that the steps leading from the control trailer were fixed the same day as the accident. Instead of leading directly into the path of passing trucks, the stairs descend parallel to the building and are protected by barriers.

Some mentioned that they looked out for Hawkes because of his age and because he had slowed down noticeably in recent years.

James Tucker said it was known that Hawkes had an issue with his knees and that if he fell, he would have a hard time getting back up. He said he recalled having to help Hawkes to his feet on one occasion when he tripped and fell.

Several more witnesses are expected to testify, including Hawkes's son, Michael.