Worker dies after being injured last week at a Traceyville mill

A worker injured last week at a mill in Traceyville, south of Fredericton, has died.

Bill Russell was an employee of Marwood Ltd., a family-owned wood products company. He was injured on the job last week and died early Thursday morning.

Family members confirmed his death on social media, with one post describing him as "the kindest, most open-minded, generous human I have ever met."

Officials with Marwood did not respond to several requests for a statement on Friday.

"WorkSafeNB expresses our sincere condolences to Mr. Russell's family, co-workers and friends," Florence Flower said in a statement issued by WorkSafeNB on Friday.

"As this is a workplace fatality we are investigating and cannot comment any further," wrote Flower, the acting executive director of corporate communications, in an email.