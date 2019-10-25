New animal shelter in St. George to include 'catios,' not kennels
Preparations underway to build shelter to address stray cat 'epidemic' in the community, says veterinarian
Work to build a new animal shelter has started in St. George after two local veterinarians and community members recognized there was a need.
"Since I moved to St. George three years ago I slowly began to realize there's an epidemic of stray and feral cats in this area because there's no shelter close to us," said veterinarian Melanie Eagen.
Cats were being dropped off at the animal clinic, causing a strain on what the staff could provide, she said.
"A lot of them were nice, they were once someone's pet."
Eagen said while she knows many communities have an issue with stray and feral cats, she was shocked at how many there were in St. George.
She believes part of the problem is some seasonal workers get pets and then leave them behind when they leave their jobs.
"There is a lot of wild cat colonies that just keep breeding and breeding."
Eagen said a local group called Karma traps the cats and has them spayed or neutered before returning them to the colony, but if one female cat is missed, the whole problem starts over again.
Healthy atmosphere
The new St. George Animal Shelter will be built to provide a healthy atmosphere for animals who may end up staying there long term.
"We don't want them living in a kennel. We want to have cat rooms that have nice big windows in them and also have little catios so they can go outside and get fresh air."
Eagen said living in a kennel stresses cats out and makes it harder for them to get adopted.
The new shelter will be built on 15 acres of land and will be easily seen and accessible to the community.
"We'd like to put in some walking trails for people to come and walk dogs."
The plan is to have the building site cleared and ready for construction by next summer.
